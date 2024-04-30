Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy quits BJD

Bhubaneswar: Bhagirathi Sethy, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Anandapur, submitted his resignation from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday.

He has sent his resignation to the party President and CM Naveen Patnaik today. The party recently dropped Sethy’s name from the Anandapur assembly seat, replacing him with Abhimanyu Sethi. This decision could have been a significant factor in Sethy’s resignation.

While the exact reasons behind Sethy’s resignation remain undisclosed, speculations suggest that internal disagreements within the party may have played a role. However, Sethy has been switching between BJD and BJP since the 2014 elections.

In a similar development, Surendra Sethy, the former MLA of Kakatpur, has also submitted his resignation to the party supremo today. He had not been given a ticket since 2019, which might have influenced his decision to resign.