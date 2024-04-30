Day Temperature Soars above 46°C in Baripada, Balasore while Bhubaneswar Boils at 45.4°C

Bhubaneswar: The high temperature continues to boil the region as there seems to be no respite from the severe heatwave prevailing across the state as about 25 towns in Odisha recorded maximum day temperatures above 40°C on Tuesday.

Baripada was the hottest place in the state today at 46.4°C, while Balasore recorded 46°C. The only two towns recorded above 46°C. Following the two towns, Capital Bhubaneswar measures at 45.4°C becoming the third hottest city in the state.

The mercury also soared in Angul and Talcher to 44.7°C and 44.5°C respectively. The day temperature recorded in Dhenkanal and Jajpur at 44.5°C and in Boudh at 44.3°C.

Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over several districts of Odisha during the next 4 – 5 days, the IMD regional centre here said.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has predicted that due to prevailing mainly Northwesterly/Westerly dry air and high solar insolation maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be above normal by 3 to 6°C over some districts of Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days.

The weather agency has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day time between 11 AM – 3 PM.