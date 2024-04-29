Major fire at Bank of India’s zonal office in Baripada

Baripada: A major fire was reported at Bank of India’s zonal office branch in Baripada on Monday. As per initial reports, the fire first broke out in the canteen located on the third floor of the bank.

Three persons including a woman staff were trapped inside the bank when the fire was reported and later all of them were rescued. It is unclear whether more persons are trapped inside the Bank.

Two firefighting teams have been pressed into service and efforts are underway to douse the flames.