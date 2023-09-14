Odisha Cabinet meeting to be held on September 15

Bhubaneswar: Odisha cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow that is on September 15 in Bhubaneswar. It will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The meeting will focus on many significant proposals related to various vital sectors. The meeting will be held in the evening hours said sources.

The proposals on the agenda cover crucial areas such as agriculture, youth and women welfare, and social welfare. The cabinet is expected to approve the proposals to facilitate the comprehensive development of these sectors.