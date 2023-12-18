Two Tigers Fighting Over Territory in Similipal Tiger Reserve

Mayurbhanj: Two tigers fighting over territory has fascinated Twitter since it emerged online a day ago. Two tigers fought over claiming of territory at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district. Reserve authorities shared photograph of the young tiger having dark pattern on forehead that emerged victorious in the fight.

Tourists who witnessed the fight will remember this particular trip. Spotting a tiger is special in itself, and watching the two of them fight is the icing on the cake.

Tigers are known to be extremely territorial and willing to fight animals – including other tigers – who invade their space. According to the website Tigers World, a male tiger may have a territory of up to 60 to 100 square kilometers.