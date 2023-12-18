Rishab Shetty adopts government Kannada school in hometown Keradi

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has indeed made waves with the release of his thrilling look from the upcoming Kantara Chapter 1. The actor who has left the nation astonished with the success of Kantara is also a man to look up to for his kindness, a devoted family man, and an aware personality towards society’s welfare. The evidence of Rishab’s awareness of society’s welfare was recently witnessed when he stood to survive Kannada schools through cinema.

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kaasaragodu, movie director Rishab Shetty, who conveyed the importance and raising awareness about the survival of Kannada schools through cinema, has adopted the endangered government Kannada school of Keradi, his hometown, through the Rishab Shetty Foundation to save Kannada schools. On this occasion, the village leaders and elders were present and congratulated Rishab Shetty on the adoption of the village school. This indeed speaks volumes of Rishab’s spirit of changing the world through cinema which indeed reflects in his films and so does in real life.

Remarkably, Rishab’s ‘Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale’ was declared a Blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film, at the 66th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel, and the actor-writer-director will take the film on floors soon.