Puri: Amicus curiae NK Mohanty on Monday submitted a status report in the Orissa High Court regarding the restoration work of Puri Srimandir Nata Mandap (Dancing Hall).

Mohanty informed the court that a meeting has been scheduled between December 19 and December 21. A detailed discussion on the beam design and finalisation of the course of action will held during the meeting.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2024.