Spurious Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted In Balasore, 3 Detained

Balasore: Police today busted a fake foreign liquor manufacturing unit at Astapala Sahi under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district. Besides, three persons were detained in connection with the case.

The identities of the accused were not known immediately.

According to reports, the unit was illegally branding and supplying foreign liquor units. Following inputs, police conducted a raid at the illegal liquor manufacturing unit and seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor and logos of reputed companies

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.