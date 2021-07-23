ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Board Exam Results To Be Announced Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the much awaited results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) exams at 3 pm tomorrow (July 23, 2021).

The board results for ISC and ICSE examinations will be available on the official website https://www.cisce.org.

Steps for students to check the Class 10, 12 exam results

1. On the home page of the Council’s website, click on the link ‘Results 2021’

2.For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the Course option.

3. For accessing the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4. The instructions to view/print the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Steps To Get Results Through SMS

1.Type Unique ID –ICSE 1234563 (7 Digit Unique Id )

2. Send the message to 09248082883