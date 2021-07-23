Make Komola Bhog On Rasagolla Dibasa

New Delhi: Komola bhog or orange flavoured rasagolla is a popular sweet of Bengal. Just like rasagolla but slightly larger in size and flavoured with orange. These rasagollas are stuffed with pistachio and orange segment. Stuffing and flavour made these rasagollas super yummy.

INGREDIENTS

To make the Syrup:

300g Sugar (2 Cups)

2-3 drops Orange Essence

A few drops Food color (Orange)

1 cup Orange Juice (optional)

1 Tsp. Orange Zest (optional)

A few strands Saffron

To make Komolabhog dough:

300g Chana (without moisture)

4 Tbsp. Semolina

2 Tbsp. All-purpose Flour

2-3 drops Essence

A few drops Food color (orange)

A few strands Saffron

To make the stuffing:

1/4 cup Khowa/ dried milk

1/4 Tsp. Powdered sugar

1 drop orange essence

Method