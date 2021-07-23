Make Komola Bhog On Rasagolla Dibasa
Komola bhog or orange flavoured rasagolla is a popular sweet of Bengal. Just like rasagolla but slightly larger in size and flavoured with orange. These rasagollas are stuffed with pistachio and orange segment. Stuffing and flavour made these rasagollas super yummy.
INGREDIENTS
To make the Syrup:
- 300g Sugar (2 Cups)
- 2-3 drops Orange Essence
- A few drops Food color (Orange)
- 1 cup Orange Juice (optional)
- 1 Tsp. Orange Zest (optional)
- A few strands Saffron
To make Komolabhog dough:
- 300g Chana (without moisture)
- 4 Tbsp. Semolina
- 2 Tbsp. All-purpose Flour
- 2-3 drops Essence
- A few drops Food color (orange)
- A few strands Saffron
To make the stuffing:
- 1/4 cup Khowa/ dried milk
- 1/4 Tsp. Powdered sugar
- 1 drop orange essence
Method
- Take the chana without moisture. To make sure, take the chana/ paneer in a cheesecloth and place a weight over it and keep the weight for 1 hour.
- Mash the chana using your fingers and knead after adding the all-purpose flour, semolina, saffron, and also the color and essence until the mixture is smooth.
- There should not be any lump.
- Divide the mixture into 20 parts and keep those aside.
- Meanwhile, crumble the Khowa and mix it with the essence and also the sugar powder.
- Make minuscule 20 balls out of this mixture.
- Now stuff the Kamalabhog balls with the khowa ball.
- using your palm smooth each ball.
- Check that there is no crack on the balls.
- Take 4 cups of water along with 1 cup orange juice in a deep bottom pan and start boiling it after adding the zest.
- If not using the juice add one more cup of water.
- Once the mixture starts boiling, switch the flame off and strain to remove the zest and impurities if any.
- Now add sugar and keep boiling unless the sugar dissolves.
- Add all the balls in one go.
- Keep the flame on the higher side and cove the pan with a lid.
- Without opening the lid cook for 10 minutes in flame.
- After 10 minutes, open the lid, and a cup full of water.
- Keep the flame on the lower side and cook for 20 minutes.
- Add saffron at this point.
- In between add water to keep the syrup light.
- It may take a few more minutes to cook the Kamalabhog.
- Once ready the kamalabhog will float over the syrup and will have bt=right orange color.
- Switch the flame off and serve it in room temperature.