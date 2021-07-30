Several Special Trains Cancelled, Partially-Cancelled; Deets Inside

Bhubaneswar: To break the chain of Covid-19 infection and in view of poor patronisation of trains during Covid19 pandemic, the Railways has decided to cancel below mentioned Special trains.

Cancellation Of Trains From 2nd To 8th August, 2021

08432/08431 Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special 08493/08494 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special 08456/08455 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special 08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special 08461/08462 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special

Cancellation Of Trains On 7th & 8th August, 2021 (Weekends)

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special

08433/08434 Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special

02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special

Partial Cancellation Of Puri-Angul Special

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special from both the directions from 2nd to 8th August, 2021 will remain cancelled between Talcher & Angul and will run between Talcher & Puri.

PRS Counters To Remain Open Till 8 PM

In view of preventive measures for Covid19, it has been decided to open Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters till 2000hrs (08.00 p.m.) only till the lockdown is in force.

In view of heavy rain and water logging in Howrah & Tikiapara yard in Howrah area, 02518 Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Special from Titilagarh and 02088 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Special from Puri on 31.07.2021 (Saturday) will remain cancelled for cancellation of connecting train.