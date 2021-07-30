Natural Ways To Deal With Excessive Sweating

New Delhi: Excessive sweating for some people may be a hassle. Heavy sweating or also known as hyperhidrosis disorder can be an indication of problems like thyroid, diabetes, hypertension, or some sort of infection. Fortunately, we’ve compiled some natural sweat remedies so you don’t have to compromise your health in the name of dry pits. Let’s have a look:

HOME REMEDIES TO HELP YOU STOP SWEATING NATURALLY

VINEGAR

Vinegar — more specifically, apple cider vinegar — provides an impressive list of health benefits. It helps regulate blood sugar, flush out toxins, relieve heartburn and acid reflux, and even aids in weight loss.

When applied directly to the skin, vinegar also acts as an astringent to help remove bacteria and close up pores. If you sweat profusely, drinking a vinegar concoction or applying it directly to the sweaty area each night can help reduce sweat.

Drink a mixture of 2 teaspoons of vinegar and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The drying effects should kick in within a few days or so.

TOMATO JUICE

Beyond the cancer-fighting benefits, tomato juice also shrinks your pores and can reduce chronic sweat. Eating a tomato-rich diet or simply drinking a glass of tomato juice each day will help you control excessive sweating. If tomatoes aren’t your thing, try applying tomato juice to your underarms (or wherever you sweat most) and let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing off.

GREEN AND BLACK TEA

Drinking hot beverages like tea might seem counterintuitive to stopping sweat. But green tea contains magnesium and Vitamin B, which constrict your sweat glands and keep you calm (goodbye stress sweating!) If you sweat too much, try swapping out your morning coffee for green tea to get in on these sweat-blocking benefits.

If you experience constant underarm sweating, black tea also has astringent properties that can reduce sweat when applied directly to your skin. After brewing black tea (and allowing it to cool), rub the tea on your underarms with a towel (or the tea bag itself) for a few minutes.

CORNSTARCH AND BAKING SODA

Cornstarch and baking soda are naturally water-absorbing agents. Because baking soda is alkaline, it counteracts the bacteria-loving acids in sweat and acts as a natural deodorant. Many store-bought deodorants even contain baking soda for this very reason.

Make sure your underarms are dry and apply a hefty mixture of the two directly to the sweaty area each night. Let it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing off with water. As a forewarning, leaving on the concoction too long could create uncomfortable side effects. When I tried this about a year ago, I left baking soda on for the entire day, which irritated my skin and turned my armpits beet red. The baking soda also left a burning sensation, so I did not attempt this hack again.

WHEATGRASS JUICE

A natural detoxifier, wheatgrass juice is also rich in vitamin A, C, B12, B6 and folic acid. By neutralizing and diluting the toxins in the blood, drinking just a tablespoon of wheatgrass a day helps fight sweat. If your sweat is especially pungent, you’re in luck! Wheatgrass juice also reduces odor from sweat.

POTATOES AND OTHER POTASSIUM-RICH FOODS

Consuming too much sodium will cause your body to retain more water. Potassium-rich foods like potatoes and broccoli reverse this process to help push water out of the body. Because of this response, potatoes are known to absorb excess water and help relieve sweating.

Simply rub a potato slice across your armpits for a few minutes daily to experience these drying effects.

TEA TREE OIL

Like tea and vinegar, tea tree oil acts as an astringent to fight sweat-causing bacteria. Soak a cotton ball in tea tree oil, and blot it on your underarms daily. The effects should start to show in a few days.

LEMON

The acid in lemon makes it a perfect candidate to naturally reduce excessive sweating. You can either rub half a lemon on your underarms (while lightly squeezing to extract the liquid) or mix a small amount of lemon juice with baking soda and apply it with a cotton pad. Try to leave the lemon juice on for at least 30 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.