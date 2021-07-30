Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 389 Positive Cases Detected, 232 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 389 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 389 COVID-19 positive cases, 99 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 290 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 232 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 99,509 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,311 are active cases while 96,380 persons have recovered and 797 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.