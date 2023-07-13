SETU Yojana To Include 10 More GPs Of Odisha’s Swabhiman Anchal; Budget Increased To Rs 100 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed to include the remaining nine panchayats of Chitarakonda block – Andrapalli, Panasput, Jodambo, Raligada, Papermetal, Badpada, Ghazalmamundi, Jantri, and Dhuliput – and Nakamamudi panchayats of Korukunda block in the SETU Yojana SETU (Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment scheme) to enable rapid transformation in the underprivileged areas under this scheme.

Along with this, the Odisha CM also ordered to raise the budget of the SETU Yojana from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore.

Nine remote panchayats of Chitrakonda block, populary known as Swabhiman Anchal, have already been connected by Gurupriya Bridge.

The SETU (Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment) plan has been implemented since 2018 for the social and economic development of the people of this underdeveloped region.

On March 28, 2023, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials visited Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri and discussed the demands and problems of the people in the region.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 9.60 crore for the SETU Yojana for the improvement and expansion of the infrastructure of the paramilitary forces deployed in the region to maintain peace and law and order in the Swabhiman Anchal.