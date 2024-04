Keonjhar: Eminent puppeteer and Padma Shri awardee Maguni Charan Kuanr has been hospitalized at Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital on Tuesday.

According to his sources, the renowned puppeteer was rushed to hospital after he felt unwell due to unbearable humidity.

Earlier on April 2, he was admitted at KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated.