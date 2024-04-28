Congress Names Candidates for Two MP, Eight MLA Seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in its press release informed about the new Odisha Congress candidates’ name list for the upcoming General elections 2024 on Sunday. In the list, congress named two MP candidates and eight MLA candidates for Odisha.

Congress has named ex-BJD leader Nagendra Pradhan, who joined the grand old party recently, as its Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate. Pradhan represented the seat from 2014-19. He replaced Congress’s candidate Dulal Chandra Pradhan, whose name Congress had announced earlier for the seat.

Similarly, the Congress Party has brought changes in the names of candidates for two Assembly seats. Pramod Kumar Hembram has been given the Baripada (ST) assembly seat ticket from Congress, replacing Badal Hembram. In the Khandapada assembly seat, Baijayantimala Mohanty replaced Manoj Kumar Pradhan as Congress candidate.

The most anticipated congress candidate Sofia Firdous, daughter of sitting Congress MLA Md Moquim, was finally named as the Barabati-Cuttack assembly seat candidate for the upcoming elections in Odisha after a lot of discussions from the last few days.

Here is the Odisha Congress Candidates List:

For Lok Sabha Constituency:

Sambalpur: Nagendra Pradhan

Cuttack: Suresh Mohapatra

For Assembly Constituency:

Baripada (ST): Pramod Kumar Hembram

Jaleswar: Debi Prasanna Chand

Balasore: Monalisa Lenka

Barachana: Ajay Samal

Pallahara: Fakir Samal

Barabati-Cuttack: Sofia Firdous

Jagatsinghpur: Pratima Mallick

Khandapada: Baijayantimala Mohanty

The Congress party is yet to announce its candidates for Kakatpur (SC), Nilagiri Assembly seats and Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.