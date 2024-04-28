Congress Names Candidates for Two MP, Eight MLA Seats in Odisha
Sofia Firdous to stand from Barabati-Cuttack assembly seat
Bhubaneswar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in its press release informed about the new Odisha Congress candidates’ name list for the upcoming General elections 2024 on Sunday. In the list, congress named two MP candidates and eight MLA candidates for Odisha.
Congress has named ex-BJD leader Nagendra Pradhan, who joined the grand old party recently, as its Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate. Pradhan represented the seat from 2014-19. He replaced Congress’s candidate Dulal Chandra Pradhan, whose name Congress had announced earlier for the seat.
Similarly, the Congress Party has brought changes in the names of candidates for two Assembly seats. Pramod Kumar Hembram has been given the Baripada (ST) assembly seat ticket from Congress, replacing Badal Hembram. In the Khandapada assembly seat, Baijayantimala Mohanty replaced Manoj Kumar Pradhan as Congress candidate.
The most anticipated congress candidate Sofia Firdous, daughter of sitting Congress MLA Md Moquim, was finally named as the Barabati-Cuttack assembly seat candidate for the upcoming elections in Odisha after a lot of discussions from the last few days.
Here is the Odisha Congress Candidates List:
For Lok Sabha Constituency:
- Sambalpur: Nagendra Pradhan
- Cuttack: Suresh Mohapatra
For Assembly Constituency:
- Baripada (ST): Pramod Kumar Hembram
- Jaleswar: Debi Prasanna Chand
- Balasore: Monalisa Lenka
- Barachana: Ajay Samal
- Pallahara: Fakir Samal
- Barabati-Cuttack: Sofia Firdous
- Jagatsinghpur: Pratima Mallick
- Khandapada: Baijayantimala Mohanty
The Congress party is yet to announce its candidates for Kakatpur (SC), Nilagiri Assembly seats and Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat.
