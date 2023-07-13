Five Held For Smuggling Ganja In & Around Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Airport Police has arrested five youths of a gang involved in smuggling ganja in and around the state capital.

The arrested accused are Sunil Naik, Prasad Polai, Silu Das & Sagar Pradhan of Kodala and Mithun Polai of Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district. The police seized 24 kg of dry cannabis and 2 mobile phones from them.

On the basis of information received from a reliable source, a special team of the Airport Police Station, raided the playground near Vivekananda School in Kargil Basti and apprehended the five accused.

The police seized 24 kg of ganja and two mobile phones from them. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime.

The Airport police station has registered a case (247/23) of illegal marijuana sale and has forwarded the accused to the court.