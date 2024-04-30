Keonjhar: Ex-NREGA Assistant Gets 4-Yr RI For Taking Rs 10K Bribe

Keonjhar: A former NREGA Assistant in Keonjhar district has been sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused has been identified as Lalit Kumar Mohanta, Ex-NREGA Assistant, Saharpada Block, Dist-Keonjhar (disengaged from service).

Mohanta was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.11 dt.26.02.2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) / 7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a complainant to facilitate issue of work order in his favour for execution of the work under MGNREG Scheme.

Mohanta was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 4 years and a fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs.2,000/- and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Today, the convict Lalit Kumar Mohanta was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence. Further reports are awaited.