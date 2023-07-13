181 Officers Join Govt; CM Naveen Advises To Make Efforts to Accelerate Transformation of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 181 new officers of different departments joined the state government today- 104 Teacher Educators in School & Mass Education Department, 62 assistant Directors Law in the Home department and 15 Assistant Director statistic in the Planning & Convergence dept.

An orientation programme was organized for the new recruits at the convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the new officers to make efforts to see Odisha transformed faster.

The CM said that all of us have a common objective to see Odisha transform in the fastest time possible. All of us need to serve Odisha with a kind of passion that no one has seen ever. There is nothing more happiness than to see our motherland transform where we have a significant contribution. The efforts the new recruits made to build their career, the same efforts are also required to build a new, empowered Odisha, the CM called upon.

Speaking on the transformational initiative of the state, the CM said that the 5T Initiative has accelerated the development process of the State. He asked them to follow the principles of this initiative.

He further said that the new officers are highly educated, talented and committed youth of our state. He said he has great hope and confidence in them. The CM expressed confidence that the contribution of the new recruits to the state will have a significant impact on the transformation process.

He said that Teacher Educators will have a significant role in developing realistic and progressive curricula and textbooks for school children. The quality of teacher training is critical for transforming classroom practices and integrating technology by use of smart classrooms and ICT laboratories, he added.

Assistant Directors of Law, he continued, are required to assist the Government in the timely and accurate handling of various cases. It will help the public in obtaining justice and the rightful fulfilment of their obligations, thus fostering good governance, he said.

Statistics Assistant Directors have a huge role in the planning process, he said further. Realistic and accurate planning is reliant on the quality of statistical data we can generate, he emphasized better collection of statistical data.

Minister Planning & Convergence Rajendra Dholakia and Minister School & Mass Education Shri Sudam Mandri spoke on the initiatives of their departments and asked the new recruits to work with dedication to realize the objectives of the govt.

Chief Secretary PK Jena expected the new officers to work with enthusiasm for the development of Odisha. He underlined the importance of transparency and technology in governance.

Three officers Teacher Educator Jitendra Panda, Assistant Director Law Soumya Sonalika and Assistant Director Statistics Sagarika Muduli shared their experiences in the recruitment process and appreciated the speed and transparency in the entire process. They expressed commitment and dedication to their new job.

ACS Home DK Singh gave the welcome address, and School & Mass Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathi S offered the vote of thanks.