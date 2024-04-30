BJD’s Pranab Prakash Das Files Nomination For Sambalpur Seat, CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes Him Luck

Sambalpur: The candidate of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) for Lok Sabha seat of Sambalpur, Pranab Prakash Das has filed his nominations for the upcoming elections.

Following the filing of nominations, Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished him luck with a video. In the video, he is heard saying, “All the Best Bobby! I am sure you will win.”

It is worth mentioning here that Pranab Prakash Das, also known as Bobby Das, is set to contest elections for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress’s candidate Nagendra Pradhan.