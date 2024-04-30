Severe heatwave alert issued for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The IMD on Tuesday issued a ‘red warning’ for the twin cities of Cuttack And Bhubaneswar for severe heatwave.

The mercury touched the 44-degree mark before noon in Odisha with Balasore recording 44.1 degree C by 11:30 am on Tuesday. Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degree C while Jharsuguda recorded 42.5 degrees by 11:30 am.

Baripada recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees by 8:30 am. While the mercury touched 35.8 degrees in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar recorded 34.6 by 8:30 am.