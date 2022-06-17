Sanjay Kumar Singh is New Secretary of I&PR Dept, Yamini Sarangi Appointed As OSD of GA&PG Dept

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday appointed 1997-batch IAS officer, Sanjay Kumar Singh, as Principal Secretary to Govt. of Odisha, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Dept.

As per the official notification from the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) with an additional charge of Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL). and Managing Director of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is appointed as Principal Secretary to Govt., I & P.R. Department.

He is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Vice-Chairman, BDA and CMD, BSCL. in addition to his own duties, the notification read.

Besides, 2008-batch IAS officer, Ms Yamini Sarangi, Managing Director, Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd. with an additional charge of Commissioner, Food Safety, Odisha, Bhubaneswar has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, GA&PG Dept.

The post of Officer on Special Duty is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additional Secretary to Government provided in the IAS cadre of the State, the notification further reads.