Govt Appoints 17 OAS Officers As Private Secretary To Odisha Ministers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Friday appointed as many as 17 OAS officers, presently continuing with the Parliamentary Affairs Department, as Private Secretary (PS) to Hon’ble Minister and Minister of State with immediate effect.

Following is the list of OAS officers given fresh posting:-

Sl No Name of the OAS Officers Place of Posting 1 Arup Kumar Sahoo OAS(SAG Private Secretary to Minister, ST & SC Development & Minorities & BCW, Law 2 Anjan Kumar Das, OAS(S) Private Secretary to Minister, Finance, Parliamentary Affairs 3 Saroj Kumar Rout, OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Agriculture & FE, Fisheries & ARD 4 Dr. Pradeep Ku. Raut, OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, PR & DW, I&PR 5 Pratap Ch. Hota, OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Revenue & D.M. 6 Sk. Jamiruddin OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Housing & Urban Development 7 Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Steel & Mines, Works 8 Bijay Kumar Swain, OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Industries, MSME, Energy 9 Suranjan Pradhan OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Co-operation 10 Chinmaya Kumar Acharya, OAS(S) Private Secretary to Minister, Health & F.W. 11 Sukanta Kumar Pradhan, OAS(S) Private Secretary to Minister, Water Resources., C&T 12 Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo, OAS(S) Private Secretary to Minister, Sc &Tech, PE, SSEPD 13 Manamohan Barik OAS(SAG) Retd. OSD in P.A. Department with additional charge as P.S. to Minister, Planning & Convergence 14 Prasanta Kishore Mohapatra OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister of State, School & Mass Education 15 Manas Ranjan Padhi, OAS(SAG) Private Secretaryto Minister of State, Tourism, OLL & C, Excise 16 Kailash Chandra Das, OAS(S) Private Secretary to Minister of State, E&IT, Sports & Y S, Home(State) 17 Gourahari Behera, OAS(SAG) Private Secretary to Minister, W & CD, Mission Shakti

