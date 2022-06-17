Tirtol MLA Fails To Turn Up For Marriage Before Court; Girlfriend Threatens To File FIR

Jagatsinghpur: In a fresh twist in the ongoing tiff between Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das and his girlfriend Somalika Das as the former allegedly did not turn up for registration of their marriage on Friday.

According to sources, the couple had applied for registration of their marriage at sub-registrar office in Jagatsinghpur on 17th May, 2022 and the registration was scheduled for Friday. Somalika reached the office in time but neither the MLA nor any of his family members turned up. After waiting for a couple of hours, Somalika had to leave the office.

Before leaving the sub-registrar office, Somalika told media persons that they both had applied for registration of their marriage at sub-registrar office on May 17 but Bijaya did not show up in the court today.

She said, “I don’t know what has happened within this month.. Bijaya is also not answering my repeated phone calls… I think he has either stepped back from his words or has developed relationship with another woman”.

Further alleging that the legislator’s brother and other family members were threatening her, Somalika said she will be lodging a complaint against him in the police station.

Soon after the news made headlines, the MLA, in his reactions to a local news channel, said that he had not received any court notice to appear for marriage registration on the day. “As per process, the registration of marriage needs to be completed within 90 days of application. The candidates are subsequently eligible for marriage within 60 days. I have not received any summon or nobody has informed me regarding the marriage registration for today,” he said.

Worth mentioning here that, Bijaya, son of senior BJD leader and former minister late Bishnu Das, was in relationship with Somalika for a long time. But, differences had cropped up between the duo and Bijay was reluctance to get married to Somalika.

Apprehending betrayal, Somalika uploaded some of their pictures on the social media, following which, Bijay was under pressure from different quarters to patch up with Somalika. After mediation of their lawyers, later both agreed to get married legally.

The duo had signed on the application form for marriage registration in presence of their lawyers and witnesses at the sub-registrar office on 17th May, 2022. However, neither Somalika’s nor Bijaya’s family members remained absent during the submission of application.