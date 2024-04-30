India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced

New Delhi: The BCCI has finally announced India’s squad for the T20 World Cup which features the inclusion of Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma will captain a squad of 15 which includes the return of Yuzvendra Chahal and the inclusion of Shivam Dube.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024 at the Nassau County Internations l Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respeschool ctively.