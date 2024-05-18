BJP Will Form Govt In Odisha This Time: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Bhubaneswar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today said, “This time the government is changing in Odisha and the BJP will form the new government after the elections.”

Sai has been continuously campaigning for BJP candidates in Odisha and said that he has covered six parliamentary constituencies and 13 assembly segments in 5 days.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that there is a favourable atmosphere for the BJP in Odisha and the BJP is going to remove the existing government and form a new one in Odisha.

BJP will get more in both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats from Odisha than last time, he asserted.

When asked about the allegations of the Congress that the BJD-BJD are having an unholy nexus in Odisha, he said that no complaint or statement of the Congress has any meaning.

The Congress has lost the trust of the people all over the country. Therefore, any statement of this party is meaningless, Sai added.