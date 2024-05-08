ICG Inks MoU With JSP For Indigenous Marine Grade Steel To Enhance Indigenous Content In Shipbuilding

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), on May 07, 2024, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi for the supply of indigenous marine grade steel to enhance the indigenous content in shipbuilding.

Through this partnership, both entities have committed to fostering indigenisation, enhancing capabilities to produce and use these items in the Nation’s interest.

The MoU underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing complex security challenges, emphasising the need for collaboration between government agencies and the private sector. Several key benefits including quality, grades and dimensions along with the designated steel plants to manufacture the product are stipulated in the MoU as an assurance to the shipbuilding yards for a timely supply of marine-grade steel for the ICG.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG IG HK Sharma and Chief Marketing Officer, JSP Shri SK Pradhan in the presence of senior officers of the ICG.