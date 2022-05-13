Rath Yatra 2022: 236 CCTV cameras to be installed at Puri Srimandir, Gundicha Temple

Puri: A total of 236 CCTV cameras will be installed at the Singhadwar of Srimandir and Gundicha temple during the annual Rath Yatra this year, informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma on Friday.

According to District Collector, the tender process for the same has been also completed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and DGP Sunil Bansal had directed to tighten CCTV surveillance in and around Srimandir after the ‘Rosa Ghara‘ incident. The issue was also discussed at a meeting of the temple’s management committee.

Rath Yatra Coordination Committee meeting on 20th May

Preparations for the world-famous Rath Yatra (Car Festival) have begun and a meeting of the Rath Yatra Coordination Committee will be chaired by the Central Revenue Commissioner on the 20th of May.

Similarly, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of SJTA Chief Administrator Vir Vikram Yadav to prepare for the Rath Yatra. District Collector Samarth Verma, and Niti and Development Administrator, were prominent among others present in the meeting.

Another meeting of the Rath Yatra Coordination Committee will be held on the 20th May under the chairmanship of Central Revenue Commissioner, where review will be held on the preparations made by different department for the Rath Yatra.

The first review meeting for the Rath Yatra was chaired by District Collector Samarth Verma on the 5th of May.

The district, police and Srimandir administrations have started preparation for annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities as they expect footfall of around 12 to 15 lakh devotees this year is the COVID situation remains normal.

