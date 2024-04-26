Polling Concludes With 60.96% Voter Turnout Across 88 PCs in Phase 2 of General Elections

New Delhi: Polling in the second phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 AM today simultaneously across 88 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.96% as of 7 PM.

Voters from across 13 States/UTs participated enthusiastically to cast their vote at their polling station braving the hot weather conditions. From newlyweds to senior citizens, tribals to IT professionals, PwDs, women and youngsters, all were seen in queues waiting to cast their vote. With the conclusion of phase-2, voting has been completed in 14 States/UTs for General Elections 2024.

The polling was held smoothly and peacefully in all States/UTs. The Commission led by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu constantly monitored the polling process since morning. Stringent security measures were implemented to maintain law and order, creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. Webcasting was done in over 1 lakh Polling Stations.

Polling time was extended till 6 PM in many polling stations in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger constituencies in Bihar to facilitate voters in hot weather conditions Special arrangements were made to combat the heat including provision of shamiyana, drinking water, medical kits, fans for convenience of voters.

Polling officials and voters alike came in their traditional attire to celebrate the “Chunav ka Parv”. In Sikar, Rajasthan, women voters came in their traditional attire braving the heat. In Varuna constituency in Karnataka, Polling staff dressed in traditional attire welcomed the voters.

In phase 2, voters from 46 villages in Bastar and Kanker PCs in Chhattisgarh cast their vote in a polling booth set up in their own village for the first time in a Lok Sabha Election. Thus, including phase 1, overall, 102 new polling stations were set for the first time in these PCs for convenience of villagers.

The Commission had made special efforts to facilitate voting amongst the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTGs), elderly, young and first-time voters, women, and transgenders.

Cricketing superstars Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid and Javagal Srinath among others were seen voting at different Polling Stations in Bangalore. Striking a pose with their inked fingers, they carried the message of importance of participation in the electoral process to the youth.