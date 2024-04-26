“Would have resigned if Padmapur was granted district status and Titilagarh not,” says Minister Tukuni Sahu

Bhubaneswar: After the sudden demise of MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha necessitated by-elections in the Padmapur assembly constituency in Bargarh district, the biggest demand of the residents was district status to Padmapur.

While the matter was gathering dust for years, BJD minister and Titilagarh MLA candidate Tukuni Sahu again raked up the issue while speaking at a felicitation function of senior citizens in Bolangir’s Titilagarh. After the video of her speech started trending on social media, it has become a matter of discussion further warming up the political atmosphere in Odisha.

Addressing the people in Titilagarh, Sahu said that if Padmapur had been declared a district, she would have resigned from the ministerial post. “While the demand for Titilagarh has not been fulfilled to date, the formation of Padampur district would have been an injustice to them,” she added.

Sahu said she was determined to go straight to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and submitted her resignation letter.

Like Padmapur, the demand for district status to Titilagarh is a 30-year-old issue, and Minister Tukuni Sahu’s statement to gather votes has given away the conspiracy sparking a new political debate.

BJP and other opposition leaders have started cornering the BJD over Minister Tukuni Sahu’s statement, the people of Padmapur are expecting an explanation from the Chief Minister.

It is pertinent to mention that Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Water Resources and Commerce & Transport Department, is again contesting from the Titilagarh seat.