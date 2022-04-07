135 New CCTVs To Be Installed On Srimandir Premises

Puri: Puri District Collector and Asst. Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Samarth Verma on Thursday informed that at least 135 new CCTVs will be installed on Srimandir premises.

In order to facilitate common darshan in the Jagannath temple after Rosaghara vandalism incident, CCTV surveillance would be beefed up.

Verma in a meeting today convened regarding the security of the Jagannath temple and also said that the defunct CCTVs will be soon repaired so as to restore smart surveillance inside the temple campus.

At the same time, Odisha police and Jagannath Temple Police will jointly keep a vigil on the temple for a better watch and ward on miscreants.

Apart from it, regular security check-ups will be undertaken by the SJTA authority which will be reviewed in weekly meetings.