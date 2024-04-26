KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings pull off IPL’s highest run chase in 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

In a game that was a statistician’s dream, Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the record for the highest successful run-chase when they overhauled a 262-run challenge set by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While it is clearly a record in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) record but also in overall T20 cricket. The mind-boggling batting in the match produced an aggregate of 42 sixes – another record in the TATA IPL and T20 cricket. The historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata added another chapter in its great history.

When PBKS were set a target of 262, it would have been scarcely believable that they would overhaul it – let alone do it with more than an over to spare. However, the dramatic start provided by Impact Player, Prabhsimran Singh, helped inject life into the innings and hope into their ranks. Prabhsimran played through the line and, at times, used his crease to create his angles. On one occasion, he even scooped a six. In a rush, PBKS were past fifty in the fourth over. Dushmantha Chameera, playing his first match for KKR, was welcomed with a 23-run over in the third.

Sunil Narine came on to bowl the fifth as KKR endeavoured to stop the charge. However, Prabhsimran swept one over fine-leg for four and repeated the shot for a six off the next ball. He completed his half-century off only 18 balls. Until the end of the fifth over, Bairstow was batting on a sedate 12 off 10 balls.

Watching Prabhsimran, Bairstow decided to enter the party. The sixth over by Anukul Roy was one where Bairstow changed gears – smashing three fours and two sixes. However, off the last ball – Prabhsimran called for a tight single and a direct hit from short third-man found him short. He walked back for an inspiring 54 off 20 balls.

Rilee Roussow walked in at No. 3 but took his time. That did not affect Bairstow who continuously found the middle of the bat. In the ninth over, he hit Varun Chakaravarthy over long-off with one hand off the bat for a six and got to his fifty off 23 balls. The carnage continued as PBKS were at 132 in 10 overs – looking on course.

Roussow also switched gears and joined in the aggression, but it was Bairstow’s special innings that continued the momentum. In tandem, they added 85 off 39 balls – with 26 scored by Roussow. The left-hander was dismissed when he tried to smash Narine across the line but top-edged it – and was caught at cover. At that stage, PBKS needed 84 off 45 balls.

In walked Shashank Singh and played an innings to be proud of. Even as Bairstow got past his century and was wonderfully celebrated by the Kolkata crowd, it was Shashank who took control in the slog overs. The match-winning partnership was unbeaten on 84 off 37 balls, with Shashank smashing 68 of those runs – with eight sixes and two fours.

Whenever KKR managed to add a bit of pressure, Shashank broke the shackles and cleared the boundaries with ease. In the last four overs, PBKS needed 54. Shashank ensured they won with eight balls to spare.

Chameera was dismissed for three sixes in the 17th over. The next over by Harshit Rana also went for 25 with both Bairstow and Shashank making merry. A six over mid-wicket ensured Shashank got past his fifty. PBKS then won the game in a canter in the penultimate over and sparked great celebrations.

Considering PBKS’s heroics, it may be easy to forget KKR’s splendid batting performance earlier in the day after they were put in to bat. KKR’s innings was dominated by a memorable opening stand between Narine and Phil Salt. They continued to show why they are among the most exciting batting combinations in the TATA IPL 2024. Narine started off as if he was already batting in fifth gear when he smashed his first ball through the covers for four. When Arshdeep Singh came in for the second over Narine swung a short one over square-leg for a six.

Harshal Patel was brought in during the third over and Phil Salt smashed two sixes and a four to get going himself. Over the next few overs, the Kolkata crowd rejoiced every boundary as Salt and Narine made the best use of the conditions. There was no respite for the bowlers. Kagiso Rabada was welcomed into the attack with 21-run over in the fourth. KKR were past their half-century by the end of it. KKR sped away to 76 within the powerplay.

PBKS weren’t helped by three dropped chances in the initial overs. Narine was dropped on 16. Salt was let go twice. With each passing boundary, the pain of missing those chances only compounded for PBKS. Both Narine and Salt continued the attack even after the fielding restrictions were lifted. In that phase, Narine was the more dominant scorer and had outstripped his partner in the race. As always, he made room when short and used the horizontal bat. If it was full, he was ready to free his arms. Salt too put on a great exhibition, one of the highlights being a 19-run over in the 10th. At the half-way mark, KKR were 137 for no loss.

Narine’s entertaining 71 ended when he tried to hit one over long-on in the 10th over. Venkatesh Iyer was sent in at No. 3. Salt then carried forward the momentum, and when Sam Curran came on for the 13th over, he hit two sixes. However, Curran bowled him soon after for 75.

Andre Russell came in and carried forward the momentum alongside Iyer. Their 40-run partnership took only 18 balls and took KKR past 200. In walked Shreyas Iyer and delivered a captain’s performance to provide the impetus in the slog overs.

When Curran brought himself on for the 18th over, Iyer decided to unleash his aggression – picking up three sixes and a four. The highlight was a flick through the leg-side that went into the crowd. Although Iyer was dismissed for a 10-ball 28, KKR’s charge continued past 250 and they eventually finished on 261.