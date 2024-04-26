Know the Trains Cancelled, Diverted for Modernisation Work near Rayagada, Talcher

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety-related modernisation work between Tikiri-Singaram-Laxmipur Road Stations in Rayagada-Koraput Railway section for commissioning of doubling work and at Talcher Road Station for linking Angul-Sukinda Rail Line along with commissioning of 4th line between Talcher Road and Talcher, few trains have been cancelled, partially-cancelled, and divert, informed the East Coast Railway on Friday.

Following is the list of trains cancelled, partially cancelled, and diverted:-

Trains Cancelled:

18512/18511 Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam bi-weekly Express from Visakhapatnam on 29th April, 3rd & 6th May and from Koraput on 30th April & 4th & 7th May, 2024 will remain cancelled. 18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from Rourkela between 27th April to 2nd May and from Puri between 28th April to 3rd May 2024 will remain cancelled.

Trains Partially-Cancelled:

08546/18545 Visakhapaqtnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Special from Visakhapatnam between 28th April to 8th May 2024 and from Koraput between 28th April to 9th May 2024 will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Koraput from both the directions. 08108/18107 Jagadallpur-Rourkela-Jagadalpur Express from Rourkela between 27th April to 7th May and from Jagadalpur between 28th April to 8th May 2024 will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Jagadalpur from both directions. 18005/18006 Howrah-Jagadalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express from Howrah between 26th April to 6th May and from Jagadalpur between 28th April to 8th May 2024 will remain cancelled between Titilagarh and Jagadalpur from both directions.

Diversion of Trains bypassing Talcher Station and providing Stoppage at Talcher Road Station: