Odisha Transport Commissioner Reviews Vehicle Requisition Process For General Elections

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Department is diligently adhering to all directives of the Chief Election Commissioner for the smooth conduct of the general elections. To ensure the same timely deployment of vehicles assigned for election purposes, the department prioritises meticulous planning and rectification of any shortcomings in the vehicle arrangement system.

Today, a review meeting was conducted by the State Transport Commissioner, Amitabh Thakur. All high-ranking officials of the STA were present, along with participation through video conferencing by RTOs.

The current status of vehicle requisitions from various regions was assessed based on the information provided. Consequently, the Commissioner has instructed a thorough reassessment of the vehicle requirement based on region-wise needs. During the 2019 elections, the Transport Department requisitioned 58,000 vehicles statewide. The current estimation of vehicle necessity for the ongoing election will be determined shortly to expedite the requisition process, as advised by the Transport Commissioner.

Additionally, providing daily expenses to the appointed vehicle staff during duty in advance has been emphasised. This was instructed by Smt. UshaPadhee, Principal Secretary to Commerce and Transport Dept, to all the district collectors. Each bus and four-wheeler driver, conductor, or assistant staff will receive a daily advance of 500 rupees, and a two-wheeler driver will receive 250 rupees.

The advance arrangements are in line with proposals from past election experiences and suggestions from appointed staff, aimed at boosting morale and enthusiasm among vehicle owners and staff participating in the election process, expressed Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.