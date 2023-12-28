Puri: Veteran Criminal Kalu Bhola Injured In Police Encounter

Puri: Dreaded Criminal Kalu Bhola has been injured in an encounter by the police in the Sagar Sanan Mela ground in Puri district on Thursday.

Based on intelligence input, the IIC of Satyabadi police station Bijay Ketan Behera along with other officials conducted a raid on the ground near Suando bridge and found that the gangster was moving in that area wielding deadly weapons and planning to commit major crimes in the district.

With precautions while the police started chasing to apprehend Kalu Bhola, he started running and fired one round from the firearm which he had kept. The bullet passed through just a little distance from the police party. To save the lives of police personnel, IIC B.K. Behera fired one round of bullet from his pistol aiming at the leg of Kalu Bhola which hit his right leg and he fell on the ground sustaining a bleeding injury.

Following this, the criminal was nabbed by the police. He was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Puri for treatment. One 7.65 mm pistol and one round of live ammunition have been seized from the spot.

It is worth mentioning that the veteran criminal is involved in a series of criminal cases earlier. About 18 cases have been registered against the accused in various police stations.