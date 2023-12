Koraput: A tanker carrying acid overturned on the National Highway no- 26 at Rajuguda ghat near Pottangi area in Koraput district on Thursday.

As per reports, the driver of the tanker lost control over the wheels of the vehicle, and it turned turtle on the road. The tanker was on its way to Andhra Pradesh from Chhattisgarh.

Police and fire brigades on receiving information rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation.