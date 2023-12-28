Three Bollywood actors and their fitness regime that will inspire you the most

In today’s fast-paced world where time is quite literally ‘money’, health and fitness often takes a backseat. Having said that, the importance of fitness and health in one’s life is indispensable and that’s why, no matter how busy or occupied you are in your life, you must take out some time or the other for your fitness routine. In this department, our leading Bollywood actors have always led from the front regarding fitness. While fans love Bollywood actors and their fitness, often, their routine is a matter of curiosity for one and all. So today, we take a look at the fitness regime of 3 such Bollywood actors who have been quite literally slaying the game like a pro.

1) Ranveer Singh: The actor is someone who treats his body wonderfully and that’s why, he always focuses on it. His bulging arms have been his highlight. His trainer reportedly recommends V Bar Push Downs, Lying Dumbbell Extensions, Underhand Straight Bar Extensions, Diamond Press Ups for the triceps and standing EZ bar curls, seated dumbbell hammer curls and chest supported spider curls for the biceps. He has a max-protein, low-carb diet to compliment his workouts. Quite amazing.

2) Bijay Anand: The man truly leads from the front and believes in natural processes ahead of anything else and that’s why, his disciplined lifestyle is inspiring. He wakes up daily at 4.30AM and either starts his day with yoga or goes to the gym for strength training. He does the same for about 2 hours and even on holidays, he doesn’t take any breaks which is incredible. However, the most important part of his health regime is his Ayurveda principles and there’s plenty of it. He doesn’t drink water with food and he does fasting on Ekadashi. To add to that, he gets a body massage done with sesame oil twice a week and he has his dinner daily by 6.30PM and also indulges in intake of a lot of ghee. He also does Shankha Prakshalan twice a year and there’s a lot more to it. One of his famous quote reads, “The most important thing is to treat your body like a temple and to look after it, not just to keep fit and healthy but as a karmic obligation.

If you want to be happy in life, you must take care of your health.” What an inspiration and icon to follow in today’s time.

3) Shahid Kapoor: Last but certainly not the least, we have Shahid Kapoor who’s been leading the way quite wonderfully in this department. The actor keeps a nice combination of squats, lunges, leg presses and calf raises. He also does shoulder workouts which includes exercises like military press, lateral raises, front raises, reverse fly, shrugs. For cardio, he does running, cycling, swimming, or any other form for 30-45 mins. He also works on his and cores with planks, crunches, leg raises and Russian twists.

Well, quite incredible and full of fire and motivation right? Follow these experts and build yourself towards a better and healthier life. Stay tuned for more updates.