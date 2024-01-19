Principal, Head Master Caught Taking Rs 50K Bribe In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today apprehended Smt Bidyutprava Jena, Principal of Keranga Panchayat Higher Secondary School in Khurdha for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.50,000 from the spouse of Asst. Librarian of the said School for transmitting post elevation of pending arrear salary to the competent authority for the period from Jan. 2018 to Feb. 2022 for approval and facilitating release of drawal in favour of Asst. Librarian.

Asst. Librarian had undergone brain surgery for his ailments and was urgently in need of money. Despite several requests made by the wife of Asst. Librarian accused Smt. Jena was demanding a bribe to get the work done. Finding no other way, the wife of Asst. Librarian lodged complaint with the Vigilance Authority narrating their problems.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 19.01.2024, wherein the accused Smt. Bidyutprava Jena, Principal was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in her house for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.50,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Smt. Jena and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Smt. Jena gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by her.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Smt. Jena at village-Gurujang, PS-Town PS, Dist-Khurdha. Accused Smt. Bidyutprava Jena, Principal has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.02 dated 18.01.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance said.

Similarly, in one more Vigilance Operation today, Sri Agasti Sahu, Head Master of Govt. SSD High School, Adhamunda under Kesinga Block, Dist-Kalahandi has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.50,000 from a Contractor to pass his bill amounting to Rs.22,53,858/- towards repairing/renovation work of the said School.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 19.01.2024, wherein the accused Sri Agasti Sahu, Head Master was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his School office room for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.50,000 from the Contractor.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sri Sahu and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Sri Sahu gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of Sri Sahu at Gosalapada, Bhawanipatna. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.03 dated 18.01.2024 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.