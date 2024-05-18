Top BJP Leaders Hold Roadshow In Balasore As Part Of ‘Mission Odisha’

Balasore: The Odisha unit of the BJP on Saturday held a mega roadshow in Balasore and the party’s top leaders took charge of the campaign to grab power for the first time in Odisha.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, BJP National Vice-President and party’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi, Sambalpur LS candidate Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leader and Balasore MP candidate Pratap Sarangi were part of the roadshow in Balasore.

Apart from the roadshow, the senior BJP leaders will hold discussions and chalk out strategies with party leaders, candidates and workers today.

The meeting assumes significance as the fourth phase election will be held in six places of Odisha including Balasore. It will be an attempt to give the final touches to the preparedness of the party ahead of the crucial polls. It is being said that a new strategy is being prepared by the BJP with an intention to give a push to its mission to form government in Odisha.