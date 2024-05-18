Kartik Pandian Targets Center On Development Issues in Krushnaprasad

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Kartik Pandian today campaigned for the party candidates in Krushnaprasad. During his campaign meetings, he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party led Central Government on various developmental issues. Speaking at the public meeting organized at the Melana Padia, Pandian mocked the opposition on many developmental issues.

He said, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had visited Odisha in 2014 and had said that a bridge will be built over Chilika. But he could not do that. The BJP is just making fool of the people of Brahmagiri. Only Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik can build a bridge over Chilika, he said. He reminded the people that CM Naveen has built bridges over Mahanadi, Baitarini and Gurupriya rivers.

Addressing the gathering, Pandian said CM Naveen Patnaik will once again take oath as Chief Minister on June 9th. After taking the oath, he will first sign the electricity bill waiver file.

Pandian said that the Chief Minister will also sign the files of inclusion of all in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and pension for Mission Shakti mothers. He appealed the people to vote in favour of the Biju Janata Dal candidates for the development of Odisha.