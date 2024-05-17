Delhi Airport Declares Emergency as Air India Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air

New Delhi: An Air India flight, AI-807 from Delhi to Bangalore made an emergency landing back in Delhi after an air-conditioning unit caught fire midair on Friday. According to the Delhi airport officials, the flight landed safely in the evening.

As per reports, the flight took off from the IGI Airport at 5:20 p.m. today. The AC unit caught fire after around 30 minutes. The air traffic control then declared a full emergency at 5.52 pm.

Subsequently, full emergency has been declared at Delhi’s IGI airport. Fortunately, the plane landed back at the Delhi airport by 6.38 pm, with 175 passengers onboard landed safely in Delhi airport. The fire was extinguished by three fire tenders and no one was hurt.

Air India spokesperson has issued a statement saying, “Air India flight AI807 flying from Delhi to Bengaluru Air returned to Delhi this evening after a fire warning from its auxiliary power unit. After the pilots exercised the necessary protocols, the aircraft made an uneventful landing and all passengers and crew deplaned at the aerobridge safely. Air India accords top priority to the safety and well-being of its passengers. Our colleagues on the ground have made alternative arrangements for guests to proceed back to their destination at the earliest.”