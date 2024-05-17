Hot & Humid Weather In Odisha For Next 2 Days; Heatwave Alert On May 20, 21

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing mixed weather conditions as coastal areas are reeling under hot and humid weather conditions while interior areas are witnessing thundershowers.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded heavy rainfall while the maximum day temperature was recorded at 40.1 degrees C in Chandabali on Friday. For the next two days, hot and humid conditions will prevail in the coastal areas of the state. Along with this, Yellow Warning has been issued for 7 districts on Saturday with thunderstorm with lightning.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center expert, Sanjeev Dwivedi, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Ganjam, and Gajapati on Saturday (May 18) and Yellow Warning has been issued.

On the other hand, hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and a Yellow warning has been issued, he added.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Odisha and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha, the weather agency said in its evening weather forecast bulletin.

On May 19, light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

On the other hand, hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and Yellow Warning has been issued for the districts.

The IMD regional centre here also said that watwave will prevail in the state on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures will increase again in interior and western districts. Yellow warning has been issued for heatwave on May 20 and 21.

As per the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Kandhamal on May 20.

Besides, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on Monday.

On May 21, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Yellow Warning has been issued for the districts.

On Tuesday, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Yellow Warning has been issued for the districts.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on May 21.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here, in its temperature forecast, said that the maximum temperature (day temperature) is likely to gradually rise by 2-4 Degrees C in the subsequent 4 to 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.