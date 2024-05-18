CCTV Footage Of Swati Maliwal At Delhi CM’s House Emerges

New Delhi: Amid the Aam Aadmi Party versus Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal row, a new CCTV footage has emerged where she could be seen escorted out of the CM’s house by women security personnel. This comes a day after Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi referred to a video, purportedly of Maliwal inside the CM’s residence, alleging the former Delhi Commission of Women chief to be the “face and pawn” of BJP’s conspiracy.

In the new CCTV footage that has surfaced, women security personnel could be seen escorting Maliwal outside the CM residence while she shakes off her hand.

आप राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल का एक और वीडियो सामने आया, CM आवास से बाहर लेकर जा रही है महिला पुलिसकर्मी, महिला पुलिस का हाथ झटकती नजर आ रहीं स्वाति मालीवाल pic.twitter.com/iQwWvNKyEt — Abhishek Nayan (ABP News) (@Abhisheknayan81) May 18, 2024

The row started earlier this week after Maliwal alleged the former Personal Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar harassed her at the CM residence while Kejriwal was present in the house.

Referring to the earlier video, Atishi claimed that Maliwal arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence without an appointment with the intention of levelling false allegations against Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has denied the allegations levelled by AAP against it that she was in talks with the members of the saffron party.

BJP national president JP Nadda said that no one from the party spoke to Maliwal.