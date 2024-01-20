Samba Dashami 2024 – A Distinctive Festival in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Samba Dashami is a distinctive festival in Odisha. On the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Pausa Masa, it is celebrated as per the Odia calendar. The day is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. This puja believes that the Sun has the power to heal diseases. This festival is observed by elderly women who worship the Sun God to keep their children free from all diseases.

On this day, the women particularly mothers worship Surya for the welfare and well beings of their children. For each child in the family, a particular item is offered to Surya on the first Samba dashami after the birth (colloquially known as badhā-kudhā).

This festival is mostly observed by elderly women who propitiate the Sun God to keep their children free from all diseases. On this day, the Sun God is invoked thrice. Once in the morning, then at mid-day and lastly in the evening, before the sunsets.

Towards the evening or late night another puja is observed as a part of Samba dashami. It is known as Mahakala puja. Budha chakuli and ghadghadia tarkari (an item prepared with fish, variety of dal and other vegetables) are offered to Yama again for the long life and wellbeing of all family members.

The significance of Samba Dashami surrounds Samba, the son of Krishna. Samba was very notorious. Once, Samba teased Narada for his looks. The Sage Narada complained about Samba to Krishna. Lord Krishna with anger cursed him to suffer from leprosy. As the curse cannot be revoked, he advised Samba to pray to the Sun God who can cure him.

After twelve years of severe penance near Sun Temple Konark, samba pleased the Sun God and the holy water of the river cured him on Shukla Paksha Dashami. Since then, samba Dashami has been observed in Odisha in every Odia family.

In Samba Dashami, there are a variety of food items are offered to Sun God such as Khechudi, Puri, Ghanta Tarkari, Kakara, Chhena Poda, Chakuli Pitha, Bara, Rasagola, Gulab jamun, Jilapi, Pitha (Kakara Pitha, Poda Pitha, and Arisha Pitha), Makar Chaula, Chhenaguda, Dhanu Muaan, and Chhenagaja.