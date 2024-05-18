Elon Musk Finally Changes To X.com Domain For Website

California: Twitter is officially gone from all corners of the app and even the website. If you visited Twitter.com on early Friday, you might have come across a small pop-up box which said the X.com domain change has been completed. This was the last change that needed to remove the legacy of Twitter and it has finally happened.

The update was also shared by Elon Musk via his post on X earlier today, which says, “All core systems are now on X.com.” The interesting part about the post is that Musk has added a new X layout with the new domain which many believe could soon become the official X branding for the public.

Currently, the X app and website has a black tone but a white and blue shade could also be part of the old Twitter colour style