Minor Girl Killed, 3 Family Members Injured In Lightning Strike In Mayurbhanj Village

Bangiriposi: A minor girl child was killed while three family members were injured in a lightning strike in Rangamatia village of Shorisapala Panchayat under Bangiriposi block in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

According to sources, Jayashini Marndi (8), daughter of Kandara Marandi, died due to lightning, while her elder sister Jasmirani Marndi (10) was seriously injured.

Similarly, Shankar Tudu’s son Lukesh Tudu (6) and another Anant Marandi (55) of the village were also injured.

All were brought to Bangiriposi Community Health Center for treatment. And the doctors declared the baby girl Jayashini dead while all others were discharged after first aid.

On being asked, Tehsildar Sitashanshu Shekhar Das said that government assistance would be provided after the post-mortem report.