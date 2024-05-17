I-T Dept ‘Grills’ Late BJD Leader Naba Das’ Son Bishal

Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax department on Friday raided the Jharsuguda business office of the late health minister Naba Das and reportedly questioned his son Bishal Das.

As per reports, the IT officials questioned Bishal for 4 hours in a hotel in Jharsuguda. But, neither the I-T department nor Naba Das’ family disclosed any information about the raids and grilling.

Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das, daughter of late Naba Das, has been fielded by the BJD again for the 2024 assembly polls.

Reports said officers of the Income Tax department raided multiple business establishments in 4 towns on Friday. Along with Jharsuguda, these raids have been conducted in Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Rourkela.

When Naba Das was alive, he was involved in multiple businesses and had transactions worth hundreds of crores and after his assassination, his son Bishal took over the businesses.