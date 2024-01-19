Live Pangolin Rescued In Nuapada; Primary School Teacher Among 2 Held

Nuapada: The Forest Department raided and rescued a live pangolin and over 2 kgs of pangolin scales at Nangalbod under Sinapali Block in Nuapada district on Friday afternoon

According to the information received, a team under the leadership of Sinapali Forest Officer Murari Prasad Panda raided Nangalbod after receiving information from a special source about the illegal trade of a live pangolin

The forest personnel rescued a live pangolin weighing about 12 kg and 2 kg 700 grams pangolin scales while arresting a government school teacher and another person.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ghatmal Primary School teacher Dinesh Majhi and another Tupana Majhi.

While the ACF is making further inquiries, the forest department suspects the involvement of many more people in the illegal wildlife sale