BJP Expels Veteran Leader Bijoy Mohapatra, Two Others for Anti-Party Activities

Bhubaneswar: Former Minister and senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra has been expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

The BJP has expelled Mohapatra for alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline. Mohapatra was a member of BJP state executive in Odisha.

The BJP has also expelled two more party leaders, Sarada Pradhan of Mahanga and Rakesh Mallick of Soro on similar grounds. Mallick was the vice-president of BJP SC Morcha in Odisha. Both Pradhan and Mallik had filed nominations independently after being denied party tickets to contest polls.

The disciplinary action has been taken against the three leaders as per the recommendation of BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohapatra’s son Arvind Mohapatra is now contesting from Patkura Assembly segment in Kendrapara district on a BJD ticket. The veteran politician had allegedly urged people of Patkura to support his son Arvind in the assembly polls.