Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha Enter Semis; Meiraba Crashes Out

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the Thailand Open 2024 semi-final after defeating Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif & Roy King Yap by a scoreline of 21-7, 21-14 in the men’s singles quarterfinal match that lasted 38 minutes on Court 1 at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday (May 17).

The World number 3 Indian duo, Satwik-Chirag will next face Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ming-Che & Tang Kai-Wei in the last four matches on Saturday (May 18).

Earlier in the day, compatriots, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa registered a hard-fought win in the women’s doubles quarterfinal. The fourth-seeded Indian pair defeated sixth-seeded South Korean duo, Lee Yu Lim and Shen Seung Chan, by a scoreline of 21-15, 21-23, 21-19 in the last eight matches that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes on Court 3.

Tanisha-Ashwini will next face top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand on Saturday (May 18).

However, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam crashed out of the men’s singles competition after suffering a straight games loss in the quarterfinal round earlier on Friday (May 17).

The 21-year-old Meiraba suffered a 12-21, 5-21 loss in a lopsided contest against fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the last eight match that lasted 34 minutes on Court 4.